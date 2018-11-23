John Legend cooked a ''dope'' macaroni and cheese for Thanksgiving on Thursday (22.11.18).

The 39-year-old musician - who has kids Luna, two, and six-month-old Miles with his model wife Chrissy Teigen - has revealed that he only had one job to do on the big day, but John is proud of his efforts.

Alongside a picture of his tasty-looking dish, John wrote on Twitter: ''My only job for Thanksgiving dinner was this Mac & cheese. I won't say how good it was (it was dope tho) but it disappeared fast. (sic)''

John also pointed his followers in the direction of the recipe he used for this year's Thanksgiving meal.

He said: ''My recipe is on Martha Stewart's site. https://www.marthastewart.com/348566/john-legends-macaroni-and-cheese .... but double the seasoning and use whole milk. They made it healthier than I do. (sic)''

John and Chrissy are both known for giving their Twitter followers a behind-the-scenes insight into their lives.

In fact, Chrissy recently revealed sees the micro-blogging platform as her ''connection to the world''.

She shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''

Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control.

But the American star still has no intention of biting her tongue on issues she feels passionately about.

She said: ''Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately.''