John Legend says Beyoncé's pregnancy is a ''beautiful thing''.

The 35-year-old pop megastar announced earlier this week she is expecting twins with her husband and rapper Jay Z - with whom she already shares five-year-old Blue Ivy - and her close friend and fellow musician John Legend has said he's ''happy'' for the couple.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 38-year-old musician said: ''I'm happy for them. It's a beautiful thing. They already know that though. They already have a wonderful daughter, they know what it feels like, and I'm excited for them.''

The news comes after John's wife Chrissy Teigen - with whom he shares nine-month-old daughter Luna - tweeted her congratulations to the 'Formation' hitmaker.

She wrote: ''But really. Congrats to my best friend Beyonce I love you so much. Hive forever. (sic)''

Meanwhile, fellow singer Rita Ora recently said the news was ''fantastic'', and extended her congratulations to the pair.

She said: ''I just think from woman to woman, there's nothing better. It's fantastic. I wish her nothing but the best for the family and for health and everything. They're just bosses at what they do.

''Unfortunately, [I haven't spoken to them]. I just wanted to congratulate them and all that. They must be getting their phones blowing up.''

Beyoncé announced the news of her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday (01.02.17), when she posted a picture of herself proudly displaying her growing bump.

She wrote: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic)''