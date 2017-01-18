John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will perform at the Grammy Awards.

The two country stars - who are both up for Best Country Solo Performance alongside Brandy Clark, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris - will take to the stage together at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on February 12, while the 'All of Me' hitmaker is also going to sing at the annual event, which honours the best in music.

The announcement of the performers comes shortly after Metallica -who have been nominated for Best Rock Song for 'Hardwired' - revealed they will give a ''unique and special'' performance at the ceremony.

In a statement, the group comprised of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, said: ''First, It was a total honour to be nominated, but now this!?

''We're beyond excited to have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

''It has been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we're thrilled to be asked back.

''We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night, so tune in to watch CBS-TV ...

''Check those local listings for your time zone and keep watching here for more information.''

The heavy metal group previously won Best Metal Performance in 1992 and guitarist Kirk , 54, admits it's odd that they are not shortlisted in the metal category and that they take these kinds of awards ''in their stride''.

He previously said of their nomination: ''Y'know, we've had such a crazy relationship with the Grammys, so when the Grammys do something like this we kind of throw our arms in the air - 'Whatever, whatever!'

''But, it's still an honour. It's still great to be recognised by the academy, and it's still fun to play the Grammys when we're asked.

''I think it's cool. I think it's funny we're in a different category, but we take it in our stride.''

Adele and Beyonce have also been tipped to perform on the night along with Ed Sheeran and Kanye West.

James Corden will host this year's ceremony