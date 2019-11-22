John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have teamed up on a rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's festive hit 'Happy Christmas (War Is Over)'.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his 33-year-old model wife - who have daughter Luna, three, and 18-month-old son Miles together - have recorded their own version of the 70s' Christmas song, which was originally recorded by John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir as a protest song against the Vietnam War, exclusively for Amazon Music.

The couple's little girl also makes an appearance on the track, and John says the song's call for peace is just as important as it was then.

He said: ''Recording this song was such an inspiration, and I got to include my wife and my daughter in the process.

''We all came together to sing a beautiful song that needs to be heard, and I'm thrilled for my fans to be able to hear it on Amazon Music.

''In their original version, John Lennon and Yoko Ono were speaking to that desire for peace, and I think it's a good message for us right now.''

The three family members laid down their vocals at the Blakeslee Studio in North Hollywood, California, and instead of the Harlem Choir, young members of The Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center provided the harmonies.

Dan McCarroll, global head of Amazon Originals for Amazon Music, said: ''Amazon Music is a popular destination for Christmas music, and we love working with artists from all genres to create unique, original recordings during the season for our customers.

''We saw a tremendous opportunity to work with John to bring a new take on this classic song to life, and the end result speaks for itself.''

The song is available to listen to only on Amazon Music now.

To play John, Chrissy and Luna's song, just ask: ''Alexa, play John Legend's new Christmas song.''