John Legend has added new dates to his 'Darkness and Light' tour.

The 38-year-old musician announced he had cancelled a string of dates due to a mystery illness on Tuesday (20.06.17), but the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has rescheduled three gigs to make up for postponing his planned performances at Columbia, Maryland, Foxwoods and Camden, New Jersey next week.

The dark-haired hunk shared the news of the new slots with a picture detailing the new information on his Instagram account, which he captioned: ''Once again, my apologies for postponing this week's shows. We have also postponed Foxwoods. Here are the new dates! (sic).''

The image read: ''John Legend Darkness and Light Tour

New dates

Camden, NJ - July 24th

Columbia, MD - July 25th

Mashantucket, CT - July 27th ''

And John - who has 14-month-old daughter Luna with his wife Chrissy Teigen - has vowed to honour ''all tickets'' that were purchased for the original cancelled dates with the new planned times.

The image also read: ''All tickets from original dates will be honoured on the new dates.''

And the vocalist has ''personally apologised'' to his fans for having to take the time out and rest his voice.

His previous post read: ''To All My Fans In DC/MARYLAND/VIRGINIA/ AND PHILADELPHIA/SOUTH JERSEY I Want to Personally Apologise. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice. We will be postponing the shows at Merriweather Post Pavilion and BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

'' I'm so sorry for the inconvenience. (sic).''

And John is eager to ''get healthy'' and wow crowds with his set as soon as he has recovered.

He said: ''I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.

''Thank you for your understanding. (sic)''

John is still expected to perform his show in New London, Connecticut, on Friday (23.06.17) and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week.