Dr. John has died aged 77.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning musician's family have confirmed he passed away after suffering a heart attack, and they have thanked everyone who ''shared his unique musical journey''.

A tweet posted on his official account read: ''Towards the break of day June 6, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack. The family thanks all whom shared his unique musical journey & requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course. (sic)''

The singer/songwriter's family also shared a lengthier post detailing some of his achievements, including being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by singer John Legend in March 2011.

A statement reads: ''Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally known as Dr. John, passed away of a heart attack.

''As a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee, six time Grammy winner, songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, he created a unique blend of music which carried his home town, New Orleans, at its' heart, as it was always in his heart.

''The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course. (sic)''

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr led tributes to the late musician, who was known for his 1973 hit 'Right Place, Wrong Time', sharing a throwback picture of the pair together.

He added the caption: ''God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love (sic)''

Debbie Harry also remembered the late star, whose music combined several genres including blues, pop, jazz, rock and roll, and boogie woogie.

She wrote on Twitter: ''RIP Mac Rebennack, Dr John

w DH 2015 (sic)''

Dr John - born Malcolm John Rebennack - rose to fame following the release of his debut album 'Gris-Gris' in 1968.

He was known for wearing bright outfits on stage, and he previously beat a heroin addiction, completing his final rehab stint in 1989.

The star's most recent Grammy Awards win came in 2013 when he scooped the Best Blues Album accolade for 'Locked Down'.