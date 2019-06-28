Chrissy Teigen's publicist banned her from appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' after she got too drunk on her first appearance.
Chrissy Teigen was banned from appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' for two years.
The 'Lip Sync Battle' star was a guest on the Bravo show's 10th anniversary episode on Thursday (27.06.19) but admitted her publicist had advised her not to go on the show for some time after a disastrous previous appearance, which saw her get very drunk on camera.
She admitted to host Andy Cohen: ''I wasn't allowed to do this show for two years after the first time I did it... cause I got so blacked out.''
Asked who wouldn't allow her to appear, she replied: ''Marissa, my publicist.''
The 51-year-old presenter was thrilled Chrissy's team had had a change of heart.
He said: ''Oh my god, thank you Marissa for letting her do it again.''
In 2017, the 33-year-old beauty - who has children Luna, three, and Miles, 13 months, with husband John Legend - admitted she needed to ''fix'' herself after drinking too much too often.
She said: ''I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober but now I get it. I don't want to be that person ... I have to fix myself ...
''I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.
''And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody ... Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink.''
