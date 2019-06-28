Chrissy Teigen was banned from appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' for two years.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star was a guest on the Bravo show's 10th anniversary episode on Thursday (27.06.19) but admitted her publicist had advised her not to go on the show for some time after a disastrous previous appearance, which saw her get very drunk on camera.

She admitted to host Andy Cohen: ''I wasn't allowed to do this show for two years after the first time I did it... cause I got so blacked out.''

Asked who wouldn't allow her to appear, she replied: ''Marissa, my publicist.''

The 51-year-old presenter was thrilled Chrissy's team had had a change of heart.

He said: ''Oh my god, thank you Marissa for letting her do it again.''

In 2017, the 33-year-old beauty - who has children Luna, three, and Miles, 13 months, with husband John Legend - admitted she needed to ''fix'' herself after drinking too much too often.

She said: ''I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober but now I get it. I don't want to be that person ... I have to fix myself ...

''I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

''And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody ... Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink.''