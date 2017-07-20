Chrissy Teigen's loves to indulge in scrambled eggs made with ''heavy cream''.

The 31-year-old model has revealed her favourite way to eat the source of protein is to have them ''slowly, slowly scrambled'', mixed with thick cream instead of milk and seasoned well.

Speaking in a video interview for Harper's Bazaar Singapore's, the style muse said: ''I like my eggs slowly slowly scrambled with heavy cream,and salt and pepper. So good.''

Although the 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host has admitted she is a big food lover, there is not one particular meal or tasty treat that gets her in the mood for a steamy sex session with her husband John Legend.

When asked what cuisine turns her on, Chrissy - who has 15-month-old daughter Luna with her musical spouse - said: ''No food really. When I feed John, and when we eat together, we eat, and we feel so full that you're not going to go up to bed and go 'Let's do it'.''

Although Chrissy is experimental with her fashion and beauty style, and has previously worn risqué garments to red carpet events in the past, she would describe herself as ''vanilla'', butshe wished she could liken herself to a ''crazy'' and exotic food item instead.

When asked to compare herself to a piece of food, the 'Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat' co-author said: ''You know what's funny is I want to say something crazy like bubble-gum, but I'm very simple. I like things very clean and organised. I think I'm vanilla, I'm not as bubble-gum as one would think.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy has admitted she struggles to work, although she knows she should exercise more for ''mental reasons''.

The star - who confessed to having battled with postpartum depression in the past - previously said: ''I know I should exercise for mental reasons ... I need to see Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her. In L.A., there's never any f**king parking. So for someone who doesn't already love working out, nothing's selling you on it.''