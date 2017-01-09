Chrissy Teigen wasn't impressed by the food at the Golden Globe awards.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star attended Sunday (08.01.17) evening's ceremony with her husband John Legend and felt the catering at the prestigious event should have been more substantial.

Asked what the food was like on Twitter, she replied: ''F**kin finger sandwiches (sic)''.

And the 31-year-old beauty - who has eight-month-old daughter Luna with the 'All of Me' singer - was also unimpressed by her husband's dance moves.

Asked why she was caught on camera shaking her head, she replied: ''John's horrific dancing.''

But one thing that did spark a smile in Chrissy was arriving at her seat to discover organisers had misspelled her spouse's surname.

Sharing a picture of glum-faced John holding his 'John Ledgend' place card, she wrote on Twitter: ''Bahahaha loser (sic)''

And the Sports Illustrated model was also thrilled to see 'Atlanta' win Best Musical or Comedy TV Series and enjoyed young 'Lion' actor Sunny Pawar's appearance on stage.

She tweeted: ''YES ATLANTA (sic)'' and ''SUNNY YESSSSS.(sic)''

Chrissy caused a stir by sitting down on the red carpet, even conducting an interview with E! News' Ryan Seacrest and greeting nominees Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from her crouched position.

But she insisted she'd made the right move as she'd spend so much of the evening on her feet.

Asked about her sitting on the red carpet, she replied: ''It's a long night!''

And the stunning star found it easy to choose her gown for the occasion because she prefers to limit her options.

She admitted to People: ''I don't like to try on too many things.''