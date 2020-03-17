John Krasinski feared he was putting his marriage ''on the line'' whilst making 'A Quiet Place Part II' because he made his wife Emily Blunt do a dangerous driving stunt

The 40-year-old actor directed and stars in the new horror movie - but John has joked he worried that one scene in the film might have brought his marriage to Emily Blunt to a premature end.

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', John - who has been married to Emily since 2010 - said: ''There's a scene where I put her in a car and - if you saw it in the trailer - she's driving up the street.

''All that is completely, totally real. And I realised as I was explaining to her all the things that are going to happen, like, 'You're gonna hit this pedestrian and then these cars are gonna cut you off. And then a bus is gonna come at you at 40mph.'

''That's all happening to her. And I realised, 'Oh, my God. I just put my marriage on the line. I might end my marriage in this shot.'''

John also confirmed that Emily managed to shoot the dramatic scene in just one take.

He said: ''I asked her, I said, 'Do you want to do a rehearsal so you know what's happening?' And she said, 'No... let it be real.' So, that's what Emily Blunt actually looks like terrified.''

John and Emily - who have daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, three, together - both starred in the original 'Quiet Place' movie back in 2018.

But the London-born actress had to be convinced to reprise her role in the latest film.

John explained: ''She said, 'Listen, if you have a story that you really believe in. Just write it and I'll read it. And, if it's as personal to you as the first one was, maybe I'll think about it.'

''She read the opening and she was like, 'I'm in!' And I was like, 'Great, don't read the rest. It's really scary.'''