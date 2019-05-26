John Krasinski's ''entire life changed'' thanks to University, because he made ''the best decision'' of his life and joined the school's sketch comedy group.
John Krasinski's ''entire life changed'' thanks to University.
The 39-year-old actor has credited his time at Brown University for helping him meet his ''inspiring peers'', after he made ''the best decision'' of his life and joined the school's sketch comedy group.
Speaking at the University on Saturday (25.05.19) where he gave a commencement speech to the undergraduate Class of 2019, he said: ''People ask me how I got into acting, and the truth is, I didn't get into acting. I got into everything.
''My entire life changed. Nope, not because I got in, not because I started acting. It was through that group that I found my way into this community. It was through that group that I met my people, and all of a sudden I was surrounded by the most inspiring peers.
''One of the best decisions I made in my life was just to lean all the way in. For the next four years I wanted to be part of it all, I formed a new way of thinking. A new way to execute those thoughts. I left my comfort zone and then stayed there, and left again.''
The 'It's Complicated' star - who rose to fame after starring as Jim Halpert in the US version of 'The Office' - went on to tell the students to challenge themselves and avoid conformity.
He added: ''Real change is organic. The only responsibility you all have is to hold fast to everything you have lived, right here. To not conform, to realise that when you're out there, you've done all this before.
''Remember fondly the discomfort you felt when you were asked to push yourself farther than you were ever sure you could go. And the elation when you finally got there.''
And John - who has daughters Hazel, five, and Violet, two, with wife Emily Blunt - wrapped up his speech with a call for students to ''remember to believe in something'' and to ''fall in love as many times as it takes''.
He concluded: ''Remember, before you do something special, just do something.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....