John Krasinski's ''entire life changed'' thanks to University.

The 39-year-old actor has credited his time at Brown University for helping him meet his ''inspiring peers'', after he made ''the best decision'' of his life and joined the school's sketch comedy group.

Speaking at the University on Saturday (25.05.19) where he gave a commencement speech to the undergraduate Class of 2019, he said: ''People ask me how I got into acting, and the truth is, I didn't get into acting. I got into everything.

''My entire life changed. Nope, not because I got in, not because I started acting. It was through that group that I found my way into this community. It was through that group that I met my people, and all of a sudden I was surrounded by the most inspiring peers.

''One of the best decisions I made in my life was just to lean all the way in. For the next four years I wanted to be part of it all, I formed a new way of thinking. A new way to execute those thoughts. I left my comfort zone and then stayed there, and left again.''

The 'It's Complicated' star - who rose to fame after starring as Jim Halpert in the US version of 'The Office' - went on to tell the students to challenge themselves and avoid conformity.

He added: ''Real change is organic. The only responsibility you all have is to hold fast to everything you have lived, right here. To not conform, to realise that when you're out there, you've done all this before.

''Remember fondly the discomfort you felt when you were asked to push yourself farther than you were ever sure you could go. And the elation when you finally got there.''

And John - who has daughters Hazel, five, and Violet, two, with wife Emily Blunt - wrapped up his speech with a call for students to ''remember to believe in something'' and to ''fall in love as many times as it takes''.

He concluded: ''Remember, before you do something special, just do something.''