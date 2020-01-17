John Krasinski has hailed Chris Martin a ''world treasure'' and insisted he never received an email from the Coldplay frontman following the singer's revelation a joke he sent to the actor had fallen flat.
The 40-year-old star has insisted he never snubbed the Coldplay frontman after the 'Orphans' singer revealed earlier this week he'd sent John and his wife Emily Blunt an email featuring a joke pitch for a musical version of their film 'A Quiet Place' but never received a response.
And John laid the blame for the lack of reaction to his wife.
Commenting on an Instagram video of Chris' story on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he wrote : ''I... did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure.
''Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!? (sic)''
The account for Ellen's show replied: ''Well, blaming Emily seems like a great strategy.''
But Nick Jonas claimed he had also been snubbed by the director-and-actor.
He weighed into the comments and wrote to John: ''I also sent you an email. Telling you how incredible I [thought] the film was.... I too did not get a reply.''
Chris, 42, told how his joke pitch had fallen flat after Ellen showed a trailer for upcoming sequel 'A Quiet Place 2' and he admitted the clip made him feel ''sick'' because it reminded him of the email.
He said: ''When 'A Quiet Place' came out I had an idea for a joke afterwards so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of 'A Quiet Place' and it was just me (miming the piano). They never replied.
''Every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick because they must have thought I was taking the mickey. I wasn't, it was genuine, I loved the movie.''
