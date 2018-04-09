John Krasinski admits he was a ''late'' arrival to the horror movie ''party''.

The 38-year-old actor stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt in the critically-acclaimed new horror film 'A Quiet Place', and John has confessed he's now finally a fan of the genre, having previously been reluctant to convert.

John - who also directs the film - told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''I definitely am a horror fan now. I'm late to the party but I want to stay forever.

''It's such an amazing genre storytelling-wise that I've been so ignorant to stay away from up until now. In the last few years there have been some of the best movies period with these amazing, elevated horror movies.''

Meanwhile, Emily recently confessed she initially didn't want to star alongside her husband in 'A Quiet Place'.

The London-born actress actually rejected the role of Evelyn Abbott, a pregnant mother, at first, but she subsequently performed a U-turn, telling John he had to ''sack'' the other star he'd approached for the part.

Emily - who has daughters Hazel, four, and 21-month-old Violet with her husband - explained: ''I actually didn't want to do it to begin with. I'd just had our second baby and I'd done 'Mary Poppins' so was in a state of joy.

''But when I read the script, I really wanted to do it. John had already approached another actress - a good friend of mine - so I told him he had to ring her and sack her! Luckily we are still friends!''