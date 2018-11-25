John Krasinski said working with his wife Emily Blunt on 'The Quiet Place' was the most satisfying moment of his career.
John Krasinski said working with his wife Emily Blunt was the ''best collaboration of his career''.
The 39-year-old actor admits that working with his wife of eight years on horror film 'The Quiet Place' - which he starred in, wrote and directed - was ''without a doubt'' the most enjoyable project of his career, however, 'The Office' star was initially nervous about asking Emily to feature as his on-screen spouse.
In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: ''It's without a doubt the best collaboration of my career so I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I was confident about us working together. I was nervous about getting Emily to do the movie ... I was afraid she would say no. Nobody wants that rejection or the awkward dinner that night. But I was actually most afraid that she'd say 'I'll do it for you'. Emily knew this was a huge step for me and I was putting more on the line than I ever had. I didn't want her to do it for me because she'd always been an actress I'd watched make the most unbelievable choices.''
Despite his inhibitions, the 'Devil Wear's Prada' actress agreed and the pair worked tirelessly to make the film the ''best it could be''.
He said: ''When she said yes, the nerves went and we started thinking about how we could make this the best it could be. We went over every line and ran through every single scene, so by the time we got to set I was having more fun than expected because I got to watch her work. Being her number one fan, I'd never been in the front row before and that was awesome. ''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....