John Krasinski dedicated his movie A Quiet Place's win for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards to his wife Emily Blunt and their two daughters.
John Krasinski paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Emily Blunt and their children in his acceptance speech at this year's Critics' Choice Awards.
The 39-year-old actor's movie 'A Quiet Place' sees John and Emily - who have four-year-old Hazel and two-year-old Violet together - play on-screen couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott in the post-apocalyptic horror film.
On Sunday (13.01.19), the movie was named Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie at the prestigious awards show, where John, who called 'A Quiet Place' a ''love letter to his kids'', admitted it would have been impossible to make without his family.
Speaking on stage at the star-studded ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, he said: ''Thank you so much. Wow. I don't know what's going on right now.
''I blacked out about six seconds ago.
''I want to say thank you to all the incredible kindness that has been shown to this film.
''The critics, but most of all, everyone out there that's seen or loved this movie.
''It means the absolute world to our crew and to our cast.
''I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids.
''I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I'm pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that. Thank you so much.''
The movie's producer Andrew Form joined John on stage and hailed the 'Monsters University' star a ''visionary filmmaker''.
He said: ''The truth is this movie doesn't exist without the visionary filmmaker John Krasinski.''
John played various roles in the movie, co-writer, producer, director and leading star.
Emily and John were seen sharing a hug on stage after the speeches.
Meanwhile, Emily, 35, was nominated for Best Actress for 'Mary Poppins Returns' - which also received a nod for Best Film - but lost out to 'The Wife's Glenn Close and 'A Star is Born's Lady Gaga - who tied for the honour.
