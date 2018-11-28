John Krasinski ran out of tissues because he was ''crying so much'' watching his wife Emily Blunt in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.
The 39-year-old actor wasn't prepared for how ''emotional'' the movie made him feel and the 35-year-old actress feared he didn't like the film when he suddenly fled his seat - but he was looking for something to soak up his tears.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (28.11.18), he said: ''I tried to prepare them for how emotional it is. The first time I ever saw it, they give you a tissue box in the screening room. I was like, 'Oh that's very nice, I don't have a cold.'
''And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into the movie I stood up and went to the back of the room and Emily said, 'Do you not like it? I've never seen this happen.'
''I was pushing through all of the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins.
''I was like, 'I need anything to stop this crying!' I was crying so much I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of napkins it was all sweater.''
Emily portrays the magical nanny - who was originally played by Dame Julie Andrews in 1964 - in the upcoming 'Mary Poppins Returns', and John found the film to be ''pure joy'' and is a must-see over the festive period.
The actor - who has children Hazel, four, and Violet, two, with his spouse - added: ''It's honestly one of the most beautiful films. It's I think exactly what everybody needs for the holidays. It's pure joy.''
