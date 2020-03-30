John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited to mark the 15th anniversary of 'The Office'.

The actor-and-director uploaded the first episode of his YouTube series 'Some Good News' on Sunday (29.03.20) and he chatted with Steve to reminisce about their favourite moments from the US version of the sitcom, which was originally created by Ricky Gervais.

John spoke to the 'Despicable Me' star via video chat, telling him: ''So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called 'The Office' and it turned 15 years old this week.''

John, 40, explained how he was waiting tables at a restaurant when he got his big break on 'The Office', in which he played Jim Halpert.

John said: ''I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it.

''We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge.''

Steve admits that he is surprised that the NBC show, which ran between 2005 and 2013, has had such an enduring appeal to audiences.

The 57-year-old actor - who played central character Michael Scott in the mockumentary comedy about a fictional paper sales company - said: ''It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool.

''Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show.''

The conversation then turned to the possibility of a reunion, but John remarked that he would simply be happy to see his old friends again in person following the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'A Quiet Place' filmmaker said: ''Listen I know everyone's talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just to get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi.''

The NBC version of 'The Office' also starred Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, and Ed Helms.