John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are each other's number one fans.

The couple are big supporters of each other's career but like to keep them ''very separate'' so they can support one another.

John said: ''We keep our careers very, very separate. We always rely on each other for opinions, but we love the idea that we have separate careers, and, that way, we can be the No. 1 fans of each other.''

However, the pair did work together on horror movie 'A Quiet Place' and John admits it was ''bizarre how well it worked''.

He added to Modern Luxury magazine: ''I looked up - and, at first, I thought something was wrong because she seemed very serious. She said, 'You can't let anybody else do this movie.' I can't overdescribe how much that meant to me. There's nobody I looked up to and admire more, so the fact that someone I trust not only in marriage, but as an actress, with that taste level and that strength, would want to dive into this script was huge for me ... We were just finishing dinner, and she said, 'Can I ask you a question? Are you nervous?' And I said, 'Terrified.' It was bizarre how well it worked.''

Meanwhile, John previously admitted he feels blessed to be married to Emily.

He said: ''I don't know who meets Emily Blunt and doesn't hope that you get to become her husband. So, that was pretty immediate for me. But also, my parents have been happily married for many, many years and truly feel like they're more in love today than they were the day they met. Marriage has always been an incredibly sacred thing that you're hoping gets to come your way and something where you get to share happiness with someone else, so I've always respected the idea of marriage and wanted to get married. I will say it's tough. It's a big commitment and it's hard to look at these different people through that lens, because it's an intense lens to put anybody under. But Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her.''