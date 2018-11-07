John Krasinski says creating 'A Quiet Place' has had a huge impact on him and his family, and he doesn't think any other film he will be involved with in the future will ever have the same effect on him.
John Krasinski says creating 'A Quiet Place' has ''changed his life''.
The 39-year-old actor has revealed that the horror movie he co-wrote, produced and starred in alongside wife Emily Blunt - with whom he has daughters Hazel, four and two-year-old Violet with -has had a huge impact on him and his family and he doesn't think a film will ever have the same effect on him.
Speaking at Deadline's The Contenders London event, he said: ''This movie has changed my life in every single way, not just my career; I've not given my total sense to anything before, and I don't mean that I've been lazy, but there was something extremely personal about this movie. I said to my wife, 'I don't think it ever will be like this again'. And my wife, who is a brilliant sage, said, 'Of course there won't. This is special and we did it together and there was something about it for your daughters.' ''
The film follows John and Emily as a married couple who must protect their children - played by Noah Jupe and deaf actress Millicent Simmonds - from monsters who are blind but have an acute sense of hearing.
'The Office' actor has previously stated that the right casting of his on-screen daughter was key to the whole film.
He said: ''In my first call to Paramount I said, 'I have to cast a deaf actress for all the reasons, not just the obvious one, to get an organic performance.' But also I wanted a partner in crime. I wanted her to walk me through her life. To say she is special is an understatement. We believe she's an angel.''
