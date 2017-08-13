John Heard has been buried next to his tragic son Max.

The 'Home Alone' star passed away last month in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California.

He was found by the maid service, according to a source close to the family, and when paramedics arrived, John, 72 was pronounced dead at the scene.

And now he has been laid to rest in a plot at the Lady Of Hope Church in Massachusetts, beside his son Max, 22, who died following an overdose in December 2016.

John's former wife Lana Pritchard, told RadarOnline.com: ''John was laid to rest next to Max which was a sweet gesture. The funeral was arranged by his sister, Cordis, and only a very few family were in attendance.

''I co-operated with the family the best I could after his sudden death but we are totally in the dark about any will and testament John may have had.

''I'm sad because I would have liked to have paid my respects as I was very close to him right up until he died although there could be a service to commemorate him by his friends in Los Angeles later this month.''

John's cause is death is said to be unclear but police aren't treating it as suspicious.

A representative for the late actor previously confirmed he was staying in the hotel to recover after undergoing ''minor back surgery'' at Stanford Medical Centre earlier in the week.

Heard began his career in Hollywood in the late 1970s, with his first role in 'Chilly Scenes of Winter' followed by 'Heart Beat' and 'Cutter's Way', which has become a classic in recent years. From there, Heard went on to star in the likes of 'C.H.U.D.', 'Cat People' and 'After Hours' as well as take on roles in 'Big' and 'Beaches'.

However, Heard is best known for starring in 'The Sopranos' and playing Macaulay Culkin's father Peter McCallister in 1990's 'Home Alone' and again in the sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', two years later.