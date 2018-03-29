John Goodman has admitted he used to drink whilst at work when he was battling an addiction to alcohol.

The 'Roseanne' star has been sober for a decade, but has admitted that during struggle with alcoholism he would find himself trying to ''fool'' people by acting sober on set, when it was clear his speech was ''slurred'' due to excessive drinking whilst on the job.

He said: ''I got so lucky, because I was still getting hired for things. But the fact is I was drinking at work - my speech would be slurred. I thought I was fooling people. But my cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign.''

The 65-year-old actor reached his point of no return after a ''long weekend'' of solid drinking, and has credited his wife, Anna Beth Goodman, with getting him the help he needed to overcome his addiction.

Speaking in a preview clip for his interview with the 'Today' show - which will air on Sunday (01.04.18) - John said: ''It had been a long weekend of 'playing golf' with my friends. By the time Sunday morning rolled around I was shaking. I was still drinking, but I was still shaking.

''I called my wife, which was like turning myself into the Gestapo. She made some phone calls, we got me into a treatment centre, and I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling. It's been 10 years.''

The 'Monsters Inc.' star also revealed more details about his struggle whilst appearing on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show earlier this week, where he said his co-star Roseanne Barr confronted him about his drinking problem.

He said: ''She was scared for me, but she was more confrontational. She'd already had a husband go through the process.''

Roseanne - who was married to Tom Arnold for four years - appeared on the show alongside him and added: ''It's hard to watch.''