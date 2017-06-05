John Galliano's home has reportedly been burgled.

The 56-year-old fashion designer is believed to have had his Paris home broken into on Friday night (02.06.17) or the early hours of Saturday morning (03.06.17), and it has been reported a number of his personal possessions were stolen during the horrific ordeal, French newspaper Aujourd'hui has reported.

However, it is not yet known whether the creative mastermind was present during the break-in.

It is believed the mogul's photograph of the late actress Marilyn Monroe, which was one of the last remaining photographs of the 'Some Like It Hot' star and is worth almost £45,000, was taken in the break-in.

John has been at the helm of a number of prestigious fashion houses after he was hired as the creative director of Givenchy in 1995, including Dior and his eponymous brand.

John is now the creative director of Maison Margiela, which is a position he acquired in 2014, and the brand is honoured to have the ''incredible couturier'' on board the company and bring his ''poetry and magic'' to the label.

Speaking previously, photographers Luigi and Iango wrote: ''THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF MAISON MARGIELA. THE UNCONSCIOUS GLAMOUR We are so honored for this stellar collaboration with the incredible couturier JOHN GALLIANO @jgalliano who orchestrated this amazing story with poetry and magic for Maison Margiela @maisonmargiela - an exclusive for @industriemag @luigiandiango@luigimurenu @stephane_marais_official@lexyroche @yalebreslin @paulbarge@theodieu #unconsciousbeauty#madamelepigeon #unconsciousglamour#luigiandiango (sic).''

And John is proud to be at the helm of the designer brand because he believes there is ''so much love and support'' at the fashion house.

Speaking previously, he said:''There's just so much love and support here ... and I kind of need to go step by step and get my confidence back.''