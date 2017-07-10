'Spider-Man: Homecoming' screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein reveal why they included one iconic comic book scene in the new film.

The latest re-imagining of the webslinger stars Tom Holland as the titular role and, in one particular scene, he is crushed by rubble caused by his foe Vulture - played by Michael Keaton - which pays homage to the comics drawn by Steve Ditko, John Romita and Stan Lee.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Daley said: ''That allusion was something Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wanted to put into this script, because it sort of embodies the internal struggle that Peter Parker is facing throughout, where he is his own greatest enemy in some ways, to have to accept himself before he can do anything helpful for the world. We have him starting the scene with such self-doubt and helplessness, in a way that you really see the kid. You feel for him. He's screaming for help, because he doesn't think he can do it, and then in the context of that flashback, he kind of realises that that's been his biggest problem. He didn't have the confidence in himself to get himself out of there.''

In the comic 'Amazing Spider-Man #33', Spidey is nearly crushed by his nemesis Doctor Octupus when his lair caves in on him but the guilt Peter Parker feels over the death of his Uncle Ben and his determination to save Aunt May gets him the strength to carry on.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' marks the first time Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have worked together on the fan favourite superhero and follows the events after 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' but recently admitted he doesn't think any member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready for it.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, the 21 year old said: ''It needs no teasing. That movie literally needs no teasing. It's going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me; no-one is ready for that movie.''