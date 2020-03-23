John Cleese has mocked the measly royalty payments he received for his voiceover work on 'Winnie the Pooh'.
The comedy legend took to Twitter to blast the abysmal 17 pence payments he banks for his voice work on the 2011 Disney movie - which had a budget of £26 million ($29 million) and made just £43 million ($49 million) worldwide at teh box office.
John tweeted: ''In these difficult times, the arrival of residuals boosts my morale. Today I received royalties from 'The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh': $0.20.''
It wasn't the only movie the 'Fawlty Towers' star blasted for a low payment, as he took aim at 2003 comedy sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.''
He wrote: ''Even better, from Charlie's Angels - Full Throttle: $3.81.''
Referring to the coronavirus pandemic and the UK government's advice for those over the age of 70 to stay home for 12 weeks to help flatten the curve of the potentially-deadly virus, he added: ''Where shall I celebrate tonight? I know! My room!''
Fans of the star were shocked by his revelation and expressed how much they loved his work for 'Winnie the Pooh', to which the 80-year-old comedian quipped to one follower: ''One of my favourite jobs!
''My wife and I collect Winnie the Pooh prints, along with Wind in the Willows and Alice in Wonderland.
''All part of a carefully planned strategy not to grow up too much.''
Meanwhile, the 'Monty Python' star has recently offered fans the chance to meet him for £235 ($275) via US website Fanmio.
John said: ''I trust I've given you a few laughs over the years and now I'd love to give you the chance to meet me and ask questions - personally meet me on a one-on-one video meet-and-greet session.
''It'll just be the two of us talking and you can ask me whatever you want.''
