John Cho dreams of replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The 46-year-old actor - who plays Hikaru Sulu in the 'Star Trek' reboot film series - had admitted he'd love to be handed the role of 007, although he's also keen to appear in a Western and even a Shakespeare production.

Speaking about his future ambitions, John shared: ''I wouldn't say no to Bond! That seems like a good gig.

''My dream gig is to do a Western. I'd love to do a Shakespeare play. The list is long. I'd like to do a heist movie. I'd love to crack a safe on screen.''

Meanwhile, John - who was born in Seoul, South Korea - thinks the success of movies such as 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' proves that ''movies with people of colour do very well at the box office''.

Reflecting on the current landscape of the movie business, he told Den of Geek: ''This year in particular backs up something which I've been thinking for a long time which is that the numbers say that movies with people of colour do very well at the box office. ''Secondly, it's becoming increasingly clear that the studio tracking data does not track people of colour as well as they do white folk.

''Thirdly, it's been my belief that having characters that look different and that are underrepresented actually make your film stand out in the marketplace and that people tend to root for those films and to root for those actors.''