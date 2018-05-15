Nikki Bella and John Cena only shared a bed for ''30 days'' in the six months they were engaged.

The wrestlers split last month, just a few weeks before they were due to get married, and the 'Total Bellas' star has admitted she often felt lonely during their relationship.

In a preview clip for the upcoming season three premiere of 'Total Bellas', Nikki and John - who got engaged at WrestleMania in April 2017 - hosted a family dinner, which saw her sister Brie Bella and sister-in-law Lauren talking about how life had changed since they had children.

The dinner table discussion prompted the brunette beauty to reflect on her own life, especially as the 'Blockers' actor had stated he doesn't want kids of his own.

In the clip, obtained by E! Online, she said: ''What's hard at times, what people don't realise about my relationship is I'm alone a lot.

''And I'm alone in these big beautiful homes which you're like, 'Gosh, these homes are unreal.'

''But to be honest, since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of like six months. Or 40 days.

''So hearing Brie and Lauren and JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it like just sink in a little bit more of how lonely it will be and how lonely it gets.''

In a previously-released clip from the show, Nikki talked about how much Birdie - who Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed into the world last May - had made her want a child of her own.

She said: ''I just look at Birdie's face and never thought I could have this connection with a baby. I want to give her everything and make sure she has the greatest life. I've never felt that unconditional love.''

To which Brie responded: ''Or Birdie is placed here on this planet to let you know you can have a connection like that with your own.''

The episode was filmed whilst Nikki, 34, was still engaged to John and the sisters later discussed the 41-year-old wrestler's aversion to having children.

Nikki said: ''I was like 100 percent okay not being a mom but Birdie just gets cuter by the day. [I tried to bring it up again and he said] absolutely not.''