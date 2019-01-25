'Love, Simon', 'The Favourite', and 'Crazy Rich Asians' are among the 2019 GLAAD Media Award nominees.

The annual award ceremony held by GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is set to take place this year on April 12, and on Friday (25.01.19) the list of nominations was revealed, including nods for romantic comedy 'Love, Simon', period drama 'The Favourite', and comedy movie 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

Both 'Love, Simon' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' will battle it out in the fight for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, whilst 'The Favourite' is competing for Outstanding Film - Limited Release.

Other wide release nominees include 'Deadpool' follow-up 'Deadpool 2', John Cena starrer 'Blockers', and thriller flick 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'.

'The Favourite', meanwhile, is facing competition from films including 'Boy Erased', 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post', 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?', 'Disobedience', '1985', 'Hearts Beat Loud', 'A Kid Like Jake', 'Saturday Church', and 'We the Animals'.

Elsewhere in the nominations, shows such as 'Billions', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Handmaid's Tale', and 'Shadowhunters' will battle it out for Outstanding Drama Series, whilst 'Dear White People', 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', 'Modern Family', and 'Will & Grace' are all up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In Outstanding Music Artist, Troye Sivan will take on the likes of Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monae, Years & Years, Brockhampton, and Christine and the Queens for the gong.

The nominations come after it was revealed on Thursday (24.01.19) that Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has had its Outstanding Film nomination removed following the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against the film's director Bryan Singer.

GLAAD said in a statement: ''The impact of the film is undeniable. We believe, however, that we must send a clear and unequivocal message to LGBTQ youth and all survivors of sexual assault that GLAAD and our community will stand with survivors and will not be silent when it comes to protecting them from those who would do them harm.

''Other films that involve Singer now or in the future should take note of the backlash to The Atlantic story and other previous allegations. The industry cannot let those who perpetuate harms against anyone - especially vulnerable young people - go unnoticed or unchecked any longer.''

An abridged list of 2019 GLAAD Award nominees:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

'Blockers'

'Crazy Rich Asians'

'Deadpool 2'

'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

'Love, Simon'

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

'1985'

'Boy Erased'

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

'Disobedience'

'The Favourite'

'Hearts Beat Loud'

'A Kid Like Jake'

'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'

'Saturday Church'

'We the Animals'

Outstanding Drama Series

'Billions'

'Black Lightning'

'Grey's Anatomy'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'Instinct'

'Pose'

'Shadowhunters'

'Star'

'Supergirl'

'Wynonna Earp'

Outstanding Comedy Series

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

'Dear White People'

'Modern Family'

'One Day at a Time'

'Schitt's Creek'

'Superstore'

'This Close'

'Vida'

'Will & Grace'

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

'Life-Size 2'

'Sense8'

'A Very English Scandal'

Outstanding Reality Program

'American Idol'

'I Am Jazz'

'Love & Hip Hop'

'Queer Eye'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, 'By the Way, I Forgive You'

Brockhampton, 'Iridescence'

Christine and the Queens, 'Chris'

Hayley Kiyoko, 'Expectations'

Janelle Monáe, 'Dirty Computer'

Kim Petras, 'Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1'

Shea Diamond, 'Seen It All'

Sophie, 'Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides'

Troye Sivan, 'Bloom'

Years & Years, 'Palo Santo'

Special Recognition

'Nanette'

'TransMilitary'