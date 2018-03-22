WWE superstar John Cena has revealed he would happily face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a match for the sports entertainment giant.
John Cena would ''absolutely'' face off with Conor McGregor in a WWE ring.
The former WWE Champion has revealed he would be happy to lock up with the current UFC lightweight champion in a match for the sports entertainment company, but admitted it relies on the mixed martial arts star being up for the challenge.
Speaking to The Hook, he said: ''Would I ever be up for getting in a ring with Conor McGregor? Absolutely, but that would mean he would have to be up for getting in a WWE ring so let's not put the cart before the horse ladies and gents. Let's see what Mr McGregor wants to do and then figure it out from there. I'm not the one to hand out invites. I don't do that. That's not in my job description, that's gonna be up to him.''
McGregor, 29, is no stranger to taking on new challenges, having faced former boxing world champion floyd mayweather last year.
However, he has taken shots at WWE superstars - and Cena himself - in the past, suggesting he is not a fan of sports entertainment.
He previously ranted: ''What's the main guy? John Cena. He's 40. He's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He's a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf*****.''
More recently, 'Blockers' actor Cena has been complimentary when it comes to the outspoken UFC star, and insisted his promotion for the Mayweather fight is a perfect example of what WWE strives to do.
He said: ''He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good, or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against [Floyd] Mayweather - that's what we do. He did it as good, or better than us.''
