Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has revealed he warns Nikki Bella about his nude scenes in movies.
John Cena warns Nikki Bella about his nude scenes.
The 40-year-old star - who has made the transition from wrestling to acting over recent years - has revealed he runs his nude scenes by Nikki after she was less than impressed when he stripped down in 'Trainwreck'.
John - who also appears nude in new movie 'Blockers' - told 'The Ellen Degeneres Show': ''For the 'Trainwreck' one, I did not. I was just like, 'it'll be fine'. I was wrong. So that was a problem, and that ended up being a tough discussion.
''Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be OK.''
John's confession comes shortly after he revealed he is ''on standby'' for his wedding to Nikki.
The loved-up duo previously postponed their wedding plans, and John admitted he doesn't know when the big day will eventually arrive.
He explained: ''I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that. And now I'm just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I'll be there.''
John also revealed that he'll be preparing for his wedding day by learning to dance.
He shared: ''I am super excited and I'm going to have to learn a dance.
''I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It's not going to be any good, but I'm going to do the best I can ... I'm going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.''
John - whose first marriage to Elizabeth Huberdeau lasted from 2009 until 2012 - has been dating Nikki since 2012 and the high-profile couple became engaged in April last year.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fred is a 15 year old who lives a happy life in his own little...