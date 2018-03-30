John Cena would love to join DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON as part of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

The 'Blockers' actor and WWE superstar - who feuded with the Hall of Famer in the build-up to Wrestlemania 28 and 29 - has admitted he and his on-screen rival have ''chemistry'', and he would love to share the screen with him as he continues to branch out into the world of Hollywood.

On the possibility of joining the 'Fast & Furious' film saga, he told EW: ''That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity. That, for me, would be a dream.

''I'm never really like, 'Oh, I'd like to work with this person,' but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there's something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list.''

Although Cena has focused on comedies more recently - including the likes of 'Daddy's Home 2' and 'Ferdinand' - he is set to join the world of action blockbusters in 'Transformers' spin-off 'Bumblebee' as Burns.

He added: ''It's going to be a wonderful piece of this franchise that I think people are going to enjoy. I was very intrigued being able to meet the team around the movie.

''[Director] Travis [Knight] is such a passionate man. The role they were talking to me about doing was very intriguing to me because it's a road I've never been down before, but a road I felt like I could accomplish.

''And then put that together with the context of the movie, the way that the consumer will now view Bumblebee, all of that stuff was very interesting to me. And then they were stupid enough to say yes.''