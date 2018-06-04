John Cena would ''love'' to be a dad one day, despite having been against the idea for several years.
John Cena would ''love'' to be a dad one day.
The 41-year-old wrestler and actor had spent years insisting he didn't want a family, but after the topic caused tension between him and his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella - who split with him just weeks before their wedding - he has now changed his mind, and says there's nothing he'd like more than to be a parent.
He told TMZ.com: ''I would love to be a dad. I realise very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children.
''I dedicated my life to my work, and now I'm realising that there is life, and life exists, and it's beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.''
The 'Blockers' star recently claimed he wants to be the father of Nikki's children, and whilst the 34-year-old wrestler said she believed him, she insists she still needs time to make sure that settling down with him is the right decision.
She said: ''I truly think that he wants to be a father. I think John's going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish - that's why I always knew! He's meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.''
But their reconciliation and possible future family could be just around the corner, after Nikki revealed she's had a severe case of ''baby fever'' recently.
She said: ''I have massive baby fever. I need to save my money, because I want a night nurse and I want a nanny. So I have my own savings account now.''
Meanwhile, Nikki previously insisted she is hopeful that she can ''work it out'' with John and they can get back together one day once she has ''found'' herself.
She shared: ''John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life. I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope ... I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. Right now I'm just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find myself.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fred is a 15 year old who lives a happy life in his own little...