John Cena would ''love'' to be a dad one day.

The 41-year-old wrestler and actor had spent years insisting he didn't want a family, but after the topic caused tension between him and his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella - who split with him just weeks before their wedding - he has now changed his mind, and says there's nothing he'd like more than to be a parent.

He told TMZ.com: ''I would love to be a dad. I realise very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children.

''I dedicated my life to my work, and now I'm realising that there is life, and life exists, and it's beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.''

The 'Blockers' star recently claimed he wants to be the father of Nikki's children, and whilst the 34-year-old wrestler said she believed him, she insists she still needs time to make sure that settling down with him is the right decision.

She said: ''I truly think that he wants to be a father. I think John's going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish - that's why I always knew! He's meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.''

But their reconciliation and possible future family could be just around the corner, after Nikki revealed she's had a severe case of ''baby fever'' recently.

She said: ''I have massive baby fever. I need to save my money, because I want a night nurse and I want a nanny. So I have my own savings account now.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously insisted she is hopeful that she can ''work it out'' with John and they can get back together one day once she has ''found'' herself.

She shared: ''John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life. I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope ... I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that's together, maybe it's not. Right now I'm just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find myself.''