Former WWE champion John Cena says the world of professional wrestling is ''extremely addictive'', and admitted the industry can provide an escape from everyday troubles for its larger than life stars.
The former world champion has turned his attention to Hollywood in recent years - with new movie 'Playing With Fire' hitting the big screen this weekend - and he has opened up on how professional wrestling makes its stars ''feel important'' while providing an escape from everyday troubles.
Speaking to SI.com, he said: ''Professional wrestling is a wonderful industry, but it's also extremely addictive. It's addictive because it makes you feel relevant, it makes you feel important.
''It can fill the void of a lot of things that you may not be brave enough to face. It also pays really well, so you get attached to the financial security.
''It allows you to make irresponsible financial decisions because you think the money's always going to be there. The fan base has seen some wonderful individuals look a step slower. I just don't want to be that person.''
The 42-year-old actor described his WWE career - having made his official debut in 2002 - as ''a wonderful ride'', but he suggested his ''very reduced'' schedule for the company has helped him see a life after in-ring retirement.
He added: ''Any athlete that has played 17 seasons will tell you they need to be considering what to do when they play their last game. It's been a wonderful ride.
''I'm at a very reduced workload now. I feel great, I still have my health, my sanity, and wonderful emotional balance.''
Meanwhile, Cena is currently romancing Shay Shariatzadeh, and has revealed he couldn't be happier with his life right now.
He recently said: ''I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy. I always try and give you a little something.''
