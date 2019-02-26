John Cena has praised fellow WWE superstar Roman Reigns and called him a real life superhero after he announced his cancer is in remission.
John Cena has called Roman Reigns a real life superhero for the way he has handled his cancer battle.
The WWE superstar turned actor has heaped praise on his fellow former world champion after Roman, 33, announced on Monday night (25.02.19) that his cancer is in remission just four months after he revealed he was battling leukaemia.
Cena took to social media following the news, and tweeted: ''Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It's your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW!''
Roman made his highly anticipated return to WWE on 'RAW' this week to give a public update on his health, and he admitted on Tuesday (26.02.19) he was ''so nervous'' about addressing the fans.
He told 'Good Morning America': ''I just knew in my head that this journey isn't going to be complete until I can step back in the ring and address my fans. they were just so gentle with me, so gracious, they sent me such love.''
Addressing the crowd, Roman - who had already battled the disease once before 11 years ago - announced he had overcome it for a second time.
Speaking to an overjoyed audience - who chanted ''welcome back'' and left the star clearly emotional with their response - he said: ''I said I was going to swing for the fences. We did better than that y'all. We didn't just swing for the fences man, we hit a home run.
''When I tell you this I'm so grateful, I'm so humbled and so honoured to announce this ... the good news is, I'm in remission. With that being said, the 'Big Dog' is back!''
In October, the former Universal Champion - whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi -gave up the title as he delivered a devastating speech on TV show 'RAW' to reveal his sad news.
He said: ''I feel like I owe everyone an apology. For months, maybe even a whole year, I've come out here as Roman Reigns and said I'd come out here every week, that I'd be a fighting champion, that I was going to be consistent, that I was going to be a workhorse - but that's all lies.
''It's a lie because the reality is, my real name is Joe and I've been living with leukaemia for 11 years and unfortunately it's back.''
However, at the time he vowed he would make a return - and just four months later he proved true to his word.
