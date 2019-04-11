WWE superstar and actor John Cena says the work he does for the Make-A-Wish foundation is ''the most awesome thing''.
The WWE superstar made a surprise return at Wrestlemania 35 on Sunday night (07.04.19) and a day earlier he helped induct 26 children into the company's Circle of Champions during an event hosted by the organisation in New York City's Times Square.
John - who has granted more than 600 'wishes' to date - told Sports Illustrated: ''I want to make sure everyone has a wonderful experience. For someone to get one wish and their wish is to hang out with you, that's the most awesome thing ever.
''I have great perspective of what it is and never take it for granted. I'll always try to give as much happiness as I possibly can.''
Over Wrestlemania weekend, the 'Bumblebee' actor also helped Dana Warrior present longtime WWE employee Sue Aitchison with this year's Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame ceremony, and he credited her with introducing him to Make-A-Wish.
He said: ''None of this happens without Sue. She introduced me to a charity that has become part of my value system.''
Last year, John was honoured with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year event in recognition of his work as a philanthropist, and he dedicated his prize to ''all the WWE superstars''.
He said at the time: ''It's truly moving to see some of of those moments back and get to re-live some of those moments.
''To be mentioned in the same sentence as Ali, let alone a respectable comparison, comparable legacy is simply incredible.
''I just wanted to say that I accepted this award tonight on behalf of all the WWE Superstars because I believe if put in my shoes, they would all make the exact same choice.''
