'Bumblebee' star John Cena says the reaction to the 'Transformers' prequel has been ''extraordinarily special''.
The 41-year-old actor - who stars as evil government Sector 7 agent Jack Burns tasked with capturing the giant robots in disguise in the 'Transformers' spin-off prequel - was in fantastic spirits and praised director Travis Knight's ''vision'' after watching the movie at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night (09.12.18).
He tweeted after the event: ''He's real! Amazing time watching #BumblebeeMovie at the world premiere @ChineseTheatres in LA.
''Seeing Travis' vision, @HaileeSteinfeld and Jorge's performances and most importantly the audience's reaction was extraordinarily special.
''Excited for you to see ['Bumblebee'] this holiday season!''
Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr - who played Charlie Watson and her coworker Memo respectively - were also at the star-studded screening this weekend.
Cena - who has appeared in comedies like 'Blockers' and 'Daddy's Home 2' - was thrilled to get the chance to join such a massive blockbuster franchise.
He recently told BANG Showbiz: ''Being part of a franchise is great, and being in a group that gets to change the face of it, I think that's pretty fun.''
The WWE superstar - who is currently taking a break from wrestling to focus on his Hollywood career - also added that he plans to make his return before 'WrestleMania 35' in April.
He said: ''First of all, let's get 'Bumblebee' out on Christmas Eve (24.12.18) and after that I'm returning to WWE for some live events which I'm very excited about.''
Meanwhile, his co-star Steinfeld was delighted to be part of the cast, but she found it tough to choose a standout moment from the shoot.
She previously added: ''Well, I don't know if I could pick a favorite part but it was one of my favorite experiences of working on a film.
''There was never a dull moment. Obviously this film is packed with so much action and so much emotion, it was a ride. The whole thing was a ride.''
