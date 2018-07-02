WWE superstar John Cena has said it's ''dangerous'' to ''blame'' someone without taking a look in the mirror to see what you could have done differently.
John Cena has warned against blaming others without taking responsibility for your own actions.
The WWE superstar - who recently split from his fiancee Nikki Bella before their wedding - has opened up in a relatively cryptic post in which he says it can be ''dangerous'' to point the finger at others.
He tweeted: ''Blame, to assign responsibility for a wrong. This can be a very dangerous word. We want so badly, many times, to shift blame to others due to the ease of not being accountable. When searching for who to blame, your first look should be in the mirror.''
His social media post comes after ex Nikki confirmed the former lovers are just friends despite rumours of a reconciliation for their romance, but admitted she had some hope for the future.
Speaking in a vlog, she told her fans: ''Right now, we're just friends. We are both working on each other, and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met.
''He has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength I thought I had but I didn't realize how strong I had it.
''I don't know. I do have hopes for us. John right now is in China filming a movie and so I hate to say 'perfect timing' but it's giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future.''
She admitted taking time out of their relationship to make sure it's right before they marry or raise a family is the right idea.
She added: ''I'm just beyond grateful that I have this amazing man who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become an even better person, even stronger.
''That's where we're at right now. Hopefully one day we will get back together and if we don't we just both want to each other to be very, very happy.''
