John Cena is ''trying to figure his life out'' through his new haircut.

The 41-year-old professional wrestler and actor has sported the same buzzcut hairstyle for decades, and after being spotted recently with longer locks, John has admitted it's been ''weird'' to experiment with his hair, and can't believe how ''uncomfortable'' it has made his fans.

He said: ''It's been awesome because WWE fans are very dedicated and very devoted. I went to film a movie in China and the movie was six months long and in the process I grew my hair out so I left with a buzz cut and came back with this [cut] and everyone was like, 'You've ruined my childhood.'

''So I'm just trying to figure my life out with a haircut and everybody's like, 'You ruined my life.' It was a great exercise in embracing the uncomfortable and it's been cool just to try something new.''

But the cut might not stick around for long, as the 'Blockers' actor has learned it's ''totally uncomfortable'' to have hair.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (03.12.18), he added: ''It's totally uncomfortable [to have hair]. I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I'm throwing product in my head, I don't know what I'm doing. It's awesome, it's great.''

The 'Bumblebee' star's comments come after he claimed in October he is now only keeping his new look because ''everybody'' on the Internet hates it.

He said at the time: ''For that reason I going to keep it. I was going to get it cut after the movie was over, but I'm going to keep it just because I like embracing the uncomfortable and it's certainly a great way to handle negativity.''