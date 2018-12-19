John Cena's new haircut has ''caused a tidal wave of emotional upheaval'' amongst his fans, as he says they're not happy with his style choice.
The 41-year-old professional wrestler and actor has sported the same buzzcut hairstyle for over a decade, and after he returned to America after a six month stint in China for filming with slightly longer locks, he claims his fans have not been happy with his new look.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (18.12.18), John said: ''I've been playing a character on WWE for 15 years now and I've looked the exact same. I left to go to China for six months and I came back with [this haircut]. Literally, it's caused a tidal wave of emotional upheaval. I've literally ruined people's childhoods. Every day, I know you do mean tweets, every day it's a barrage of, 'Change back, you look ridiculous. You ruined my life.'''
John will be returning to WWE next week, but insists he won't shave his head for the appearance as he can't wait to see wrestling fans ''raise hell'' over his 'do.
Asked if he would cut his hair before returning to WWE, the 'Bumblebee' star added: ''No. The thing I like about the WWE is they are very vocal and excited. When I go to Madison Square Garden, looking like an accountant. They are going to raise hell. It's going to be great.''
Meanwhile, John recently claimed it is ''totally uncomfortable'' to have longer hair after being used to short locks for so long, so the new style might not stick around for very long.
He said: It's totally uncomfortable [to have hair]. I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I'm throwing product in my head, I don't know what I'm doing. It's awesome, it's great.''
