John Cena has claimed his first marriage failed to work because he is too devoted to his wrestling career.
John Cena has claimed his first marriage failed to work because he is too devoted to his wrestling career.
The 40-year-old professional wrestler - who is now engaged to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella - was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012, and has admitted their romance began to crumble as he favoured his career over his relationship.
Speaking about his marriage during an appearance on Australian radio station hit105 on Wednesday (28.03.18), he said: ''I have made it (WWE) my absolute life. I don't have a family. I tried marriage once and I realised (my) WWE marriage was the one that was going to survive.''
Despite his devotion to his sport, John is giving marriage a second chance, as he's set to tie the knot with Nikki Bella - who wrestles alongside her twin sister Brie Bella - after proposing to her last year during Wrestlemania 33.
And although the upcoming nuptials are public knowledge, Nikki has made John swear to secrecy when it comes to talking details about the big day.
He said recently: ''She is like super secretive when it comes to details. I know a lot. I know a lot and it's going well.
''But if I say anything, there will be a lightning bolt that comes from somewhere and that'll be the end of me. So, I can say it's going very well.''
He might be ready to give marriage another try, but John recently admitted he doesn't think he'd make a good father, and there are no plans for the pair to start a family any time soon.
Asked if his stance on having a baby has changed, he said: ''Right now it hasn't changed. I can barely raise myself, so I just don't know how good a dad I'll be. I guess that's my biggest fear.''
However, the sport star has nothing but good things to say about his 33-year-old fiancée though, as he said he's ''very fortunate'' to have her by his side.
He added: ''I was very fortunate to find a partner that I want to share my life with who is as driven as I am. We are literally working our tails off.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fred is a 15 year old who lives a happy life in his own little...