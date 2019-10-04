John Cena's body ''can't handle'' WWE like he used to.

The professional wrestler and actor admits he can't wrestle like he used to and even if he didn't have acting opportunities, he would still be ''actively'' taking time away to rest his body.

Speaking in a preview clip for his interview on TODAY, he said: ''That's the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity. And, as long as I've made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform ... The opportunities that I've been awarded keep me from being in the ring and I actually think that's good because it makes any time that I'm invited back to WWE super, super special.''And that's the way it should be. If I didn't have these opportunities, I still would be taking, actively taking, time off. My body just can't handle the schedule anymore ... When I turned 40, I really took a look in the mirror and said, 'Hey, man, I know you really like this, but instead of 250 performances a year, from here on out, just do it 100 times and do it well. And then it became, 'Just do it 50 times and do it well.' And now it's like, 'Hey, you really have to prepare to get ready to perform and then really recover after a performance.'''

John had previously confessed he has been thinking about his WWE retirement.

He said: ''I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that. I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop.''