John Cena has opened up on ''vulnerability'' and ignoring his critics amid his difficult breakup from fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.
John Cena has opened up on ''vulnerability'' and ignoring his critics amid his difficult breakup from Nikki Bella.
His former fiancee appeared to signal the end of their relationship last month - after they initially split earlier this year before trying to make it work - and now the 41-year-old WWE star has cryptically hit out at the haters.
He tweeted: ''Be vulnerable. It shows you for you. People will judge, disagree, and downright despise. But you will be you.
''Most of those who judge, disagree, or despise do so because they struggle with vulnerability themselves.''
The words of wisdom come just over a week after Nikki, 34, admitted their romance was ''officially'' over.
She told PEOPLE magazine: ''After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding.
''After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.
''I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me.''
Despite her comments though, the former flames have reportedly been spotted on holiday together since she released her statement.
Although they're adamant they're just ''friends'' now, it seems behind the scenes they're determined to make things work after enjoying a mini break in Lake Tahoe.
The on-again off-again couple raised eyebrows when a fan bumped into them and reportedly requested a photograph with them but, while John beamed in the shot, Nikki abruptly turned round so she couldn't be seen, according to The Blast.
The publication added: ''Later that weekend, the couple was seen at a fancy dinner with Nikki's whole family ... and the two appeared to be far from broken up.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
From their inspired pairing on Saturday Night Live and their hysterical 2008 comedy Baby Mama...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
Fred is a 15 year old who lives a happy life in his own little...