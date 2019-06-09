John Cena has officially joined the cast of 'Fast and Furious 9'.

The 42-year-old actor and professional wrestler was believed to be joining the lineup for the upcoming movie back in April when star of the series Vin Diesel teased his involvement, and on Friday (07.06.19), Universal officially confirmed he will be appearing in the film.

John's character is currently still under wraps, but Deadline has reported he will be playing ''a bada**''.

The WWE star confirmed the news himself in a Tweet which read: ''For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. (sic)''

'Fast and Furious 9' will start production later this month for a May 2020 release, and is being written by Dan Casey using a story by Justin Lin.

Vin Diesel is producing through his One Race Films banner, and Justin Lin will also produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The inclusion of John Cena in the story comes as both Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham will be sitting this instalment out, as they're both busy filming a spin-off movie about their own characters, entitled 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

Alongside John and Vin, Jordana Brewster is on board to reprise her role as Mia Toretto, who was last seen in 'Furious 7', which served as the send off for her on-screen husband Brian O'Connor, played by the late Paul Walker.

And Michelle Rodriguez is also set to return as Letty Ortiz, after a female writer joined the production following Michelle's complaints that she was originally unsure about coming back to the series due to being disappointed with how the series' female characters were treated.