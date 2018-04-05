John Cena found filming the 'Transformers' spin-off movie 'Bumblebee' a challenge but he loved it.

The professional wrestler has landed a lead role in the 'Transformers' spin-off movie, which will focus on the yellow and black bot of the same name, and he will star alongside Hailee Steinfeld, and Cena enjoyed being able to used his imagination.

He told Collider: ''You have to be dramatic with a stick. In the WWE, we call it working with a broomstick. You can get in there and have a match with a broomstick.

''I think it's just a different method to tell stories. That's what I enjoy most.

''Do I love to laugh? Yes! But what I enjoy most is to be able to use your imagination to tell a story.

''So, it was a different challenge, but I loved it. I hope everybody sees that and they dig it.''

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film has a new release date of December 21, 2018, which will see it go up against Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman'.

And Cena revealed he is a huge fan of the franchise - which was created by Hasbro and Tomy - and remembers when the toys first came out.

He said: ''I was actually alive when they first came out and was at the age to enjoy them. I was a superfan of 'Transformers' and the rival 'Gobots'.

''I know 'Transformers' is gonna kill me for saying that. To be able to see where the franchise went and where they are taking it now, I thought it was extremely interesting.

''I can't talk too much about it, but I really think everyone who enjoys what they were, initially, and what they became, and wants to further the stories, it's so very story based.

''It's so awesome! It's not too busy. It's really a fun movie, and I think people are gonna like it.''

Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Jorge Lendeborg, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny are also set to star in the motion picture, which kicked off production last year.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay - who directed the last five 'Transformers' films - will produce the movie, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham.

The motion picture was written by Christina Hodson and directed by 'Kubo and the Two Strings' filmmaker Travis Knight, which will be his live-action debut.

The film will be set in 1987 and sees Steinfeld play Charlie, a young woman preparing to turn 18 who finds Bumblebee battered and broken, but she soon discovers what it is capable of.