John Cena left Nikki Bella a love letter in their former home, which she found whilst giving a tour of the home to her friend.
The 34-year-old professional wrestler stumbled across the heartfelt note from her ex-fiancée - whom she split with in April just weeks before they were due to marry - whilst giving a friend a tour of the home she once shared with John.
In a promotional clip ahead of Sunday's (10.06.18) episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki - who was also joined by her twin sister Brie - said: ''It's really hard to be in this house without John. His presence is so strong here.''
The star then finds a bouquet of flowers with the loving note attached, part of which is shown on the camera.
It says: ''For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing. For making me feel a part of all these moments ...''
When Brie asks her sister if the note is ''a sweet card'', Nikki then holds the paper to her heart and says ''The best''.
Nikki and John, 41, called time on their romance over a month ago after Nikki felt unsure of her decision to marry someone who didn't want to have a family, as John had been vocal about his decision to not become a father.
However, the 'Blockers' star has recently backtracked on his comments, and says he now wants nothing more than to start a family with Nikki.
He said: ''I would love to be a dad. I realise very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children.
''I dedicated my life to my work, and now I'm realising that there is life, and life exists, and it's beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.''
And whilst Nikki said she believed him, she insists she still needs time to make sure that settling down with him is the right decision.
She said: ''I truly think that he wants to be a father. I think John's going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish - that's why I always knew! He's meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.''
