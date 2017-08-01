John Cena has joined the cast of 'Bumblebee'.

The professional wrestler has landed a lead role in the 'Transformers' spin-off movie, which will focus on the yellow and black bot of the same name, and he will star alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film has a new release date of December 21, 2018, which will see it go up against Warner Bros.' 'Aquaman'.

Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Jorge Lendeborg, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny are also set to star in the motion picture, which kicked off production on Monday (31.07.17).

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay - who directed the last five 'Transformers' films - will produce the movie, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham.

The motion picture will be written by Christina Hodson and directed by 'Kubo and the Two Strings' filmmaker Travis Knight, which will be his live-action debut.

The film will be set in 1987 and sees Steinfeld play Charlie, a young woman preparing to turn 18 who finds Bumblebee battered and broken, but she soon discovers what it is capable of.

Di Bonaventura confirmed last week that the 20-year-old actress would play a major role in the motion picture.

He said: ''We are starting to shoot a week from today. We had decided to do this well before 'The Last Knight' had come out.

''Our feeling was that we wanted to give the audience a different experience. Bumblebee's designed to be a more intimate movie.

''What we're trying to do is deliver, a love story may be too strong of a term, but it is a coming of age for Bumblebee and our lead character, Hailee Steinfeld.''