John Cena joined 'Bumblebee' to show there is a ''little more dimension'' to his acting.

The WWE star-and-actor stars as the evil Sector 7 agent Jack Burns in the 'Transformers' franchise movie, which hit cinema screens last month, and he enjoyed being able to delve deeper into the story of his ''conflicted'' alter-ego.

He told website INQUIRER.net: ''I've always wanted to show a little more dimension and play a conflicted character. What's fun about doing a prequel is that we get to delve into the unanswered questions from the earlier movies. This takes place years before Sector 7 has become the established institution it is when we meet Agent Simmons in the first film. It was highly classified then, so you can only imagine how secretive it is 20 years earlier.''

And Cena could get to go further into the mind of the agent in the future, as the movie's director Travis Knight recently revealed he already has ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel.

The 45-year-old actor said that he's already thinking about ''what's next'' for the main characters, and has plenty of ideas that could make a sequel ''if the world wants more''.

He said: ''When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things.''

'Bumblebee' is the sixth instalment of the live-action 'Transformers' movies, and is set as a prequel to 2007's original 'Transformers', so any sequel to the new movie would have to fit in between those timelines.

Whilst Travis hasn't revealed what his ideas for a sequel might be, they likely won't involve focusing on a different Autobot, as 'Bumblebee' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently claimed making a movie focused solely on the Autobot leader Optimus Prime would be ''hard''.

He said: ''It will be hard with Optimus, he is always right, very stoic and is a man of few words ... It is kind of like saying, 'Lets do a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi?' But how much is there to say about Obi-Wan? It is not so easy.''

If a 'Bumblebee' sequel does happen, it could also see main human characters including Charlie Watson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jack Burns (John Cena) return to screens.