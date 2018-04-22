John Cena isn't worried about ''looking like an idiot'' in movies.

The 40-year-old professional wrestler and actor isn't fussed if he's made to look silly in movies as he knows ''a lot of the humour rests'' on it.

He said: ''I know that a lot of the humour rests on me looking like an idiot, so I'm OK with that. I'm OK with looking like an idiot. Some people don't go there, but I don't care. You have to get the perspective of funny people and not have any reservations on looking like a dumb-a**.''

However, John will draw the line at being a stunt daredevil.

He told Collider: ''I don't want to become a stunt daredevil, as far as how far I'll push, but I get the humour. Everybody has their own process, but that's why it's funny and that's why I'll do it. It fits in the movie. It's not just, 'Hey, so we have this gag and we wanna do the gag.' There's meaning behind it.''

Meanwhile, John previously revealed he would love to star in a 'Fast and Furious' movie.

Speaking about the possibility, he shared: ''That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity. That, for me, would be a dream. I'm never really like, 'Oh, I'd like to work with this person,' but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there's something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list.''