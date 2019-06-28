John Cena says his WWE career isn't over yet.

The 42-year-old wrestling superstar - who made his debut 17 years ago this week - has been focused on Hollywood recently, but despite his in ring appearances being much rarer nowadays, he insisted he isn't ready to totally call time on his legendary run.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night (27.06.19), he wrote: ''17 years ago today my @WWE journey began. It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years.

''It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins.

''Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up.''

Cena's comments come after the 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' host previously admitted he has been thinking about his retirement as he continues to expand his career away from WWE.

Asked about the recent controversial match between Goldberg, 54, and The Undertaker, 53, at WWE's 'Super Showdown' event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month which saw both legends struggling in the ring, Cena he explained: ''I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that.

''I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop.''

Meanwhile, WWE made a huge announcement on Thursday (27.06.19) when it was confirmed former ECW mastermind Paul Heyman and ex-WCW boss Eric Bischoff will be in charge of flagships shows 'Monday Night Raw' and 'Smackdown LIVE' respectively as creative directors.

The pair will answer directly to owner and chairman Vince McMahon in their new roles.

In an announcement on WWE.com, the company revealed: ''In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE's flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.

''The creation of these roles further establishes WWE's ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.''