Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has revealed he is ''on standby'' for his wedding to Nikki Bella.
The 40-year-old star is engaged to the WWE wrestler, but after the couple previously postponed their wedding plans, John has admitted that he doesn't know when the big day will eventually arrive.
He explained: ''I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that. And now I'm just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I'll be there.''
John also revealed that he's been busily preparing for his wedding day.
During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', John shared: ''I am super excited and I'm going to have to learn a dance.
''I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It's not going to be any good, but I'm going to do the best I can ... I'm going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.''
Despite postponing their wedding, John - who proposed to Nikki in April last year - previously admitted to being in love with his fellow WWE star.
Speaking in November, he explained: ''I'm in love. You know, if you've ever been in love, you know what it's about. I'm in love.''
John also admitted to being excited about planning his own wedding, because its means he'll get to spend more time with his future wife.
The wrestling star-turned-actor - who has been dating Nikki since 2012 - said: ''I'm excited to go through the [wedding planning] process.
''That's cool because [wedding planning] forces us to make time. And making time for this event means we get time with each other. So, I'm looking forward to it.''
