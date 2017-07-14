John Cena has rated his skincare routine a ''seven and a half out of ten'', because he spends a lot of time inspecting the ''fine lines ''on his face and manscaping.
The 40-year-old professional wrestler has revealed he has a very thorough daily beauty regime because he is conscious of the ''fine lines'' on his face, and he believes people would be surprised by his strict routine, which is a ''lot more'' rigid than people would expect.
He told PEOPLE: ''I'm constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I'm a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think -- I'd say it's a strong seven and a half out of 10.''
And the 'Trainwreck' actor - who appeared in the production alongside comedian Amy Schumer - has revealed he is ''grooming-centric'' and will often carry out a full body hair removal, which takes one hour to 30 minutes, to ensure he is ''completely man-scaped from head to toe''.
Speaking about his intense ablutions, he said: ''I'm completely man-scaped from head to toe -- from the ears down -- so that takes a bit of time.
''If I'm pretty, pretty quick with it, I'd say it takes a half hour, but sometimes it's probably an hour.
''A lot of shaving cream and a very good razor -- and time. I have a lot of surface area to cover.
''The skin is always smooth. I've gravitated towards Gillette products my entire life. They do a great job at what they do and they're a great leader in the field.''
Although John takes a lot of time out of his busy work schedule to ensure he is hair-free, he has admitted he feels ''uncomfortable'' when the hairs start sprouting back again.
He explained: ''It's something that I started, and the first time you man-scape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it.''
